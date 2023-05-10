The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Ashe County Parks and Recreation Concession Stand
626 Ashe Central School Road, Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 98.5
The concession stand received a 1.5-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures.
This was the first inspection for the Ashe County Parks and Recreation Concession Stand.
Bojangles
158 Northview Drive, Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 98.5
The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Refrigeration unit under steam well had an ambient air temperature of 48 degrees. Pimento cheese registered 48 degrees and was voluntarily discarded during the inspection. Salad registered 46 degrees and was made less than six hours prior to the inspection. Salad was voluntarily discarded.
Bojangles received scores of 97 and 95.5 on two previous inspections.
Burger King
798 East Main Street, Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 95.5
The restaurant received a 3-point demerit for lettuce, cheese and tomato at the make-line not having the correct labels for time on them per their written procedure. This was a repeat violation. The restaurant received a 1-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use. Employee drink without a lid was sitting on the prep table next to buns. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for an employee working with food at the serving line not wearing a hair restraint.
Burger King received scores of 95.5 and 94 on two previous inspections.
Hillbilly Grill
601 South Jefferson Avenue, West Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 90.5
The restaurant received a 3-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures. This was a repeat violation. Sausage links and patties in reach-in warmer measured 122 degrees. Temperature controlled foods should be 135 degrees or warmer. The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. This was a repeat violation. Slice cheese in top of the prep unit measured 43-45 degrees. Temperature controlled foods should be maintained at 41 degrees or less for cold holding. The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Bag of hotdogs in two door cooler was dated as opened April 18 to be discarded on April 24. Roast beef in bag in prep cooler was dated as April 10 — April 16. Temperature controlled foods can only be held for up to seven days, counting day one as the date of opening for hotdogs and deli meats. Items were discarded. The restaurant received a 1-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances. A spray bottle of Lysol cleaner was stored on wait station prep table next to containers of condiments. The restaurant received a 1-point demerit for no Certified Food Protection Manager being on shift during the inspection. The restaurant received a 1-point demerit for the Person In Charge (PIC) not having a valid food protection manager certificate, having no priority violations during the inspection or being able to correctly answer 17 food safety questions during the inspection.
Hillbilly Grill received scores of 91 and 91 during two previous inspections.
Morchella Provisions
1329 Phoenix Colvard Road, Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 98.5
The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper food separation. Inspection noted cooked Asian pork stored on bottom shelf in between boxes of onions and potatoes.
This was the first inspection for Morchella Provisions.
Pie on the Mountain
9360 N.C. Highway 194, Lansing
Grade: A
Score: 96
The restaurant received a 2-point demerit for proper hand washing. An employee was reminded to wash hands upon re-entering the kitchen from outside.The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Cooked chicken wings, chicken breasts, feta and goat cheese, and sausage were not labeled with a date mark reflecting seven days. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for physical facilities needing to be better cleaned or maintained.
Pie on the Mountain received scores of 97.5 and 97.5 on two previous inspections.
The Loghouse at Lansing
8970 N.C. Highway 194, Lansing
Grade: A
Score: 96.5
The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures. Grits and gravy were cooling at ambient temperature at the onset of the inspection and registered 122 degrees and 127 degrees. Person In Charge (PIC) voluntarily discarded both items during inspection. The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for non-food contact surfaces needing cleaned.
This was the first inspection for The Loghouse at Lansing.
