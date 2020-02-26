The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected four times per year, based on risk frequency, institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year and year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year.
Feb. 13
Ashe Outreach Kitchen, located at 11719 NC 88 West in Creston, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for an improperly located grease container. Ashe Outreach Kitchen received a 95.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Express Pool, located at 203 Hampton Place Court in West Jefferson, received four demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for improper chlorine levels. Holiday Inn Express Pool received 8 and 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Express Spa, located at 203 Hampton Place Court in West Jefferson, received eight demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for improper chlorine levels and a four-point demerit for an improperly operating flow meter. Holiday Inn Express Spa received 12 and 16 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 14
Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care, located at 182 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The Institutional Food Service facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention and a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils. Ashe Assisted Living an Memory Care received a 97 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Forest Ridge Kitchen, located at 151 Village Park Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The institutional food service facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces. Forest Ridge Kitchen received a 98.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 19
Hillbilly Grill, located at 601 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee eating locations, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for open dumpster lids. Hillbilly Grill received a 95 in each of its previous two inspections.
McDonalds, located at 11 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unclean utensils. McDonalds received a 97 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
