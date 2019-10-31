The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on assigned risk frequency, school buildings are inspected once per year.
Oct. 22
Ashe Services for Aging Kitchen, located at 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection and a one-point demerit for improperly stored and identified toxic substances. Ashe Services for Aging Kitchen received a 99 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Little Caesars, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Rd. Suite 4-B in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95.5. The food stand received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for not having a set timer for uncooked pizzas. Little Caesar's received a 98 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 24
Laurel Ridge Moravian Camp Kitchen, located at 124 Pendry Drive in Laurel Springs, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink location, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a two-point demerit for improperly store toxic substances and a one-point demerit for improper food contamination prevention. Laurel Ridge Moravian Camp Kitchen received a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 25
Ashe County High School, located at 184 Campus Drive in West Jefferson, received a final score of 95. The school building received a 15-point demerit for needed bathroom maintenance, a 15-point demerit for walls and ceilings needing maintenance and a 20-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Ashe County High School received a 95 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Westwood Elementary School, located at 4083 U.S. 221 South in West Jefferson, received a final score of 98.5. The school building received a 15-point demerit for walls and ceilings needing maintenance. Westwood Elementary School received a 98.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 31
Dollar Mart, located at 209 South Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and identified toxic substances and a half-point demerit for unprovided or inaccurate thermometers. Dollar Mart received a 96.5 and a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
McDonald's, located at 11 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. McDonald's received a 96.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 1
Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen, located at 140 Government Circle in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a half-point demerit for unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping clothes and a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils. Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen received a 96 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sheets Grocery, located at 3350 N.C. 16 South in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 92.5. The food stand received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a three-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Sheets Grocery received a 93 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
