The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
March 10
Boondocks Brewing Brew Haus, located at 302 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for not keeping food-contact surfaces properly cleaned and sanitized, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper labeling of food, a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-service articles, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for not keeping physical facilities properly maintained and cleaned and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. Boondocks Brewing Brew Haus received a 90 and a 92.50 on its previous two inspections.
Osaka, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road #5 in West Jefferson, received “B” grade and a final score of 87 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a PIC present that demonstrated knowledge and performed duties, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager, a one-point demerit for not keeping food in good condition, safe and unadulterated, a three-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for not keeping food-contact surfaces properly cleaned and sanitized, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces properly cleaned and a one-point demerit for not keeping physical facilities maintained and cleaned. Osaka received a 90 and a 90.50 on its previous two inspections.
March 14
Corner Market, located at 1462 US Highway 221 North in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager, a one-point demerit for not keeping food in good condition, safe and unadulterated, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for not keeping food-contact surfaces properly cleaned and sanitized, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time as a public health control in procedures and records and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control. Corner Market received a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Mike’s Community Mart, located at 203 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time as a public health control in procedures and records, a half-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-serve articles and a half-point demerit for not keeping physical facilities maintained and cleaned. Mike’s Community Mart received a 96 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
March 15
Ashe Memorial Hospital Cafeteria, located at 200 Hospital Avenue in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control and a one-point demerit for unauthorized animals. Ashe Memorial Hospital Cafeteria received a 97 and a 98 on its previous two inspections.
