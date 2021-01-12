The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
Dec. 22
Subway, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half point demerit for unclean or unsanitary food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for prevention of contamination during food, preparation storage and display, a half-point demerit for improper storage or usage of single-use and single-service articles and a half-point demerit for failing to meet ventilation and lighting requirements. Subway received a 96.5 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
