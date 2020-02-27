The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected four times per year, based on risk frequency.
Feb. 21
Country House Restaurant, located at 9187 NC 194 North in Lansing, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a half-point demerit for unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Country House Restaurant received a 92 and a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Millers Country Store #2, located at 14226 Highway 194 North in Lansing, received a "B" grade and a final score of 84.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a two-point demerit for not having soap at a handsink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a two-point demerit for not having a mop sink, a half-point demerit for an improper outdoor storage surface, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a one-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Millers Country Store #2 received an 87 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 26
Boondocks, located at 108 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for an improperly stored hose and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Boondocks received a 93 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Creston Superette, located at 12295 Highway 88 West in Creston, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures. This is Creston Superette's first inspection.
