The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected four times per year, based on risk frequency, residential care facilities are inspected once per year and public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year.
Nov. 13
Hillbilly Grill, located at 601 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Hillbilly Grill received a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Ridgecrest 1, located at 310 Locust Street in West Jefferson, received five demerit points. The residential care facility received a two-point demerit for bathrooms needing repair, a two-point demerit for unclean or unmaintained beds, lines or furniture and a one-point demerit for walls needing repairs. Ridgecrest 1 received a 5 and an 11 in its previous two inspections.
Ridgecrest 2, located at 310 Locust Street in West Jefferson, received seven demerit points. The residential care facility received a four-point demerit for utensils and equipment needing repair, a two-point demerit from bathrooms needing repair and a one-point demerit for walls needing repair. Ridgecrest 2 received a 5 and a 9 in its previous two inspections.
The Clubhouse/19th Hole Bar & Grill, located at 184 West Landing Drive in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. The Clubhouse/19th Hole Bar & Grill received a 96.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 19
Mountain View School Cafeteria, located at 2789 Highway 16 and U.S. 221 North, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The public school lunchroom received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Mountain View School Cafeteria received a 97.5 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Osaka, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road #5, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a two-point demerit for live and dead cockroaches, a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unclean and unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Osaka received an 85.5 and a 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.