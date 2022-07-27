The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Backstreet Subs, located at 209 Backstreet in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Backstreet Subs received a 99 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
Blackjacks Pub and Grill, located at 18 North Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a 90 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a two-point demerit for improper washing and cleaning of hands, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for insects present on-site in regards to a fruit fly infestation, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper maintenance of ware-washing facilities, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces clean and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Blackjacks Pub and Grill received a 93 on its previous two inspections.
