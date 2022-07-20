The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Little Caesars, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens. Little Caesars received a 95 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
Ramblin Poppy Meat Market, located at 106 N Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The meat market received a one-point demerit for fruit flies near damaged flooring area near hand sink, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned, a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. Ramblin Poppy Meat Market received a 98.50 and a 97.50 on its previous two inspections.
Subway, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens, a half-point demerit for improper maintenance of ware-washing facilities in regards to a leak in manual dish sink and a one-point demerit for improper back-flow devices installed. Subway received a 94.50 and a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
