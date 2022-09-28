The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Hensley House, located at 306 Locust Street in Jefferson, received a final score of 8 on its recent inspection. The residential care received a two-point demerit for storing boxes of drinks and food on floor, a two-point demerit for having grout in showers, cracked tiles in bathrooms and separating caulk, a two-point demerit for dusty blinds and having no barrier to prevent debris in windows and a two-point demerit for having damage to walls and baseboards in bathroom. Hensley house received an 11 and a 15 on its previous two inspections.
Sizemore Head Start, located at 200 Oak Street in Jefferson, received a final score of 8 on its recent inspection. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for having peeling finishes on cabinet faces and a four-point demerit for improper cleaning and repair in regards to chipped and peeling paint throughout the facility. Sizemore Head Start received a 10 and an 8 on its previous two inspections.
