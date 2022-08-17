The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Boondocks, located at 108 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A”grade and a final score of 92.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances, a one-point demerit for not preventing contamination during food preparation, storage and display, a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. Boondocks received a 96 and a 95.50 on its previous two inspections.
Generations Ashe Assisted Living Kitchen, located at 182 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99 on its recent inspection. The industrial food service received a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens and a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces. Generations Ashe Assisted Living Kitchen received a 99.50 and a 97.50 on its previous two inspections.
Generations Ashe Kitchen, located at 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces. Generations Ashe Kitchen received a 99 and a 97.50 on its previous two inspections.
Ingles Deli, located at 60 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control, a half-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Ingles Deli received a 94.50 and a 95.50 on its previous two inspections.
Ingles Meats, located at 60 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50 on its recent inspection. The meat market received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food and a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces. Ingles Meats received a 97.50 and a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Ingles Produce, located at 60 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not having handwashing sinks supplied and accessible, a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Ingles Produce received a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Laurel Ridge Moravian Camp, located at 124 Pendry Drive in Laurel Springs, received a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The resident camp received a half-point demerit for not having camp floors, walls, ceilings and construction properly cleaned and repaired, a half-point demerit for not having lighting and ventilation adequate and in god repair, a one-point demerit for improper accessibility, cleanliness and repairing of lavatories, bathing and toilet facilities and a one-point demerit for improper cleanliness of premises. Laurel Ridge Moravian Camp received a 98 on its previous two inspections.
Peoples Drug Store, located at 423 East Second Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. Peoples Drug Store received a 98 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
Starbucks at Ingles, located at 60 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Starbucks at Ingles received a 97.50 and a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
Winner’s Circle, located at 825 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a two-point demerit for not preventing contamination during food preparation, storage and display, a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-service articles, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly. Winner’s Circle received a 94 and a 92.50 on its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.