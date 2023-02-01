The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Forest Ridge Kitchen, located at 151 Village Park Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The institutional food service received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Forest Ridge Kitchen received a 98.50 and a 96 on its previous two inspections.
Monte D Rey, located at 1447 Mt. Jefferson Road Unit C in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention during food preparation, storage and display and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Monte D Rey received a 96 and a 94.50 on its previous two inspections.
Oldhouse Goods, located at 599 NC Highway 16 South in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. Oldhouse Goods received a 96.50 on its previous inspection.
The Tavern, located at 203 East First Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces. The Tavern received a 96.50 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.