The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
Dec. 15
McDonald’s, located at 11 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper packaged and unpackaged food separation, packaging and segregation, a one-and-a-half point demerit for the cleaning and sanitation of food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly storing, drying or handling utensils, equipment and linens, a half-point demerit for improper storage or usage of single-use and single-service articles and a half-point demerit for maintenance and cleaning of installed physical facilities. McDonald’s received a 96.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Plaza Del Sol, located at 777 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a three-point demerit for improper packaged and unpackaged food separation, packaging and segregation, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a one-point demerit for improper labeling of food storage containers, a half-point demerit for improperly storing, drying or handling utensils, equipment and linens, a half-point demerit for improper storage or usage of single-use and single-service articles and a one-point demerit for maintenance and cleaning of installed physical facilities. Plaza Del Sol received a 94.5 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
