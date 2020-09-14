The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, institutional food services and public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year and child care facilities are inspected twice per year.
Sept. 8
Sizemore Head Start, located at 200 Oak Street in Jefferson, received eight demerit points. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for needed sink maintenance and a four-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Sizemore Head Start received a 10 and an 11 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 9
Ashe Developmental Day School, located at 522 Academy Street in Jefferson, received 15 demerit points. The child care facility received a five-point demerit for improperly stored food, a two-point demerit for unapproved sanitizers, a four-point demerit for improperly stored spray bottles and a four-point demerit for needed repairs. Ashe Development Day School received a 6 and a 5 in its previous two inspections.
Ashe Services for Aging Kitchen, located at 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils. Ashe Services for Aging Kitchen received a 98 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mountain View School Cafeteria, located at 2789 N.C. 16 and U.S. 221 in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection. Mountain View School Cafeteria received a 99 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 11
Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care, located at 182 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95.5. The institutional food service received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care received a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Ashe Middle School Cafeteria, located at 255 Northwest Lane in Warrensville, received an "A" grade and a final score of 99. The public school lunchroom received a one-point demerit for improperly stored utensils. Ashe Middle School Cafeteria received a 99 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
The Peppered Pantry, located at 247-8 Blue Ridge Plaza Mt. Jefferson Park Road in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substance. This is The Peppered Pantry's first inspection.
