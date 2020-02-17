The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants, meat markets and food stands are inspected four times per year, based on risk frequency, institutional food service facilities and public school lunch rooms are inspected four times per year and year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year.
Jan. 31
Bojangles, located at 158 Northview Drive in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances. Bojangles received a 97.5 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Whistle Stop Cafe, located at 4969 NC 88 West in Warrensville, received an "A" grade and a 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Whistle Stop Cafe received a 99 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 5
Rodie's Parkway Restaurant, located at 246 JW Luke Road in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Rodie's Parkway Restaurant received a 94.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Westwood Elementary Cafeteria, located at 4083 U.S. 221 South, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Westwood Elementary Cafeteria received a 99 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 6
Ashe Services for Aging Kitchen, located at 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. Ashe Services for Aging Kitchen received a 96.5 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Dog Creek Trading Post, located at 5028 U.S. 221 North in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a two-point demerit for not complying with HACCP procedures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils and a one-point demerit for using unapproved equipment. Dog Creek Trading Post received a 96.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
The Hotel Tavern, located at 5 West Main Street in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. The Hotel Tavern received a 97 in each of its previous two inspections.
The Log House Uptown, located at 117 Backstreet in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 90.5. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained toilet facilities, a half-point demerit for an improperly located grease container, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. The Log House Uptown received a 90 and a 91.5 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 7
Food Lion Deli 156, located at 733 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a one-point demerit for improperly diluted toxic substances, a half-point demerit for a missing trash can lid and a half-point demerit for open dumpster lids. Food Lion Deli 156 received a 99 and a 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Meats 156, located at 733 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 99. The meat market received a half-point demerit for a missing trash can lid and a half-point demerit for open dumpster lids. Food Lion Meats 156 received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Feb. 13
Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen, located at 140 Government Circle in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for an improperly stored hose. Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen received a 96.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Ashe Outreach Kitchen, located at 11719 NC 88 West in Creston, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for an improperly located grease container. Ashe Outreach Kitchen received a 95.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Express Pool, located at 203 Hampton Place Court in West Jefferson, received four demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for improper chlorine levels. Holiday Inn Express Pool received 8 and 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Express Spa, located at 203 Hampton Place Court in West Jefferson, received eight demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for improper chlorine levels and a four-point demerit for an improperly operating flow meter. Holiday Inn Express Spa received 12 and 16 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 14
Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care, located at 182 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The Institutional Food Service facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention and a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils. Ashe Assisted Living an Memory Care received a 97 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Forest Ridge Kitchen, located at 151 Village Park Drive in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The institutional food service facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces. Forest Ridge Kitchen received a 98.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
