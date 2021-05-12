The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
April 30
Home Slice, Located at 111A N Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half- point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Home Slice received a 99 on its previous two inspections.
KFC and TacoBell, Located at 51 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper sanitization of food contact surfaces, a half-point for improper storage and handling of utensils, equipments and linens and a half-point for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements. KFC and TacoBell received a 96.50 and a 96 its last two inspections.
LANSING FOODS, Located at 9270 NC Highway 194 in Lansing, received an “A” grade and final score of 98.50. The meat market received a one and a half-point demerit for improper sanitization of food contact surfaces. Lansing Foods received a 98.50 and a 98 its last two inspections.
Pie on the Mountain, Located at 9360 NC Highway 194 in Lansing, received a “A” grade and a final score of 98.50. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness (wearing jewelry in dish pit) and a half-point demerit for use of non-food-contact surfaces approved equipment. Pie on the Mountain received a 97 and a 96.50 its last two inspections.
Pizza Hut, Located at 146 North View Drive, received a “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for back door left open, a half-point demerit for improper drying of food contact surface, a one-point demerit for improper cleaning of non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper plumbing. Pizza Hut received a grade of 97.50 and a 96 its last two inspections.
The Clubhouse/19th Hole Bar and Grill, located at 184 West Landing Drive in Jefferson received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50. The restaurant received a one and one-half point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for improper labeling and storage of a toxic substance. The Clubhouse/19th Hole Bar and Grill received a grade of 96.50 and a grade of 95.50 its last two inspections.
The Log House Uptown, located at 117 Backstreet in West Jefferson received an “A” grade with a final score of 92.50. The restaurant received a one and a half demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper identification and storage of a toxic substance, a one-point demerit for improper equipment, a one-point demerit for improper toilet facilities, a one-point demerit for improper garbage and refuse disposal, a one-point demerit for failure to maintain physical facilities, a one-point demerit for improper ventilation and lighting requirements. The Log House Uptown received a 90.50 and a 92.50 its last two inspections.
The Winners Circle Restaurant, located at 825 East Main Street in Jefferson received an “A” grade with a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use regarding the improper storage of drink containers. A one and one-half point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for wiping cloths improperly used or stored and a half-point demerit for improper venting or lighting requirements. The Winners Circle Restaurant received a score of 93 and a score of 93 its last two inspections.
