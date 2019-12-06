The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected four times per year, based on risk frequency.
Dec. 4
Cocina Mexicana La Chatis, located at 419 East Main Street Unit 1 in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths and a one-point demerit for unmaintained and unsanitized food-contact surfaces. Cocina Mexicana La Chatis received a 93.5 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 5
Copper Mine Grill, located at 7157 N.C. 88 East in Laurel Springs, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. Copper Mine Grill received a 94 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.