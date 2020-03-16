The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected four times per year, based on risk frequency.
March 6
Corner Market, located at 1462 U.S. 221 North in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact-surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly identified toxic substances, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Corner Market received a 96 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
KFC and Taco Bell, located at 51 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having hand towels at all handwash stations, a one-point demerit for not complying with a HACCP plan, a half-point demerit for improper cooling used, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for improper temperature at warewashing facilities, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. KFC and Taco Bell received a 97 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Monte D Rey, located at 1447 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods. Monte D Ray received a 92 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Speedway 7910, located at 328 Second Street in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for uncovered refuse receptacles and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Speedway 7910 received a 95 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
March 9
Peoples Drug Store, located at 423 East Second Street in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for unavailable hot water and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Peoples Drug Store received a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
