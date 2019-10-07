The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on assigned risk frequency.
Sept. 24
Havana Cafe, located at 109 Backstreet in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for improper handwashing sink temperature, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a one-point demerit for not preventing contamination and a one-point demerit for hot water not being available. Havana Cafe received a 93.5 and a 90.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 25
Ashe Outreach Kitchen, located at 11719 N.C. 88 West in Creston, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly calibrated thermometers and a half-point demerit for improper grease container location. Ashe Outreach Kitchen received a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Country House Restaurant, located at 9187 N.C. 194 North in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for toxic substances improperly identified, a half-point demerit for no ambient thermometers, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Country House Restaurant received a 90.5 and a 93.4 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 26
Boondocks, located at 108 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Boondocks received a 95.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
High Country Seafood, located at 215 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not keeping shellstock tags available, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. High Country Seafood received a 95 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Oshu House, located at 920 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures. This is Oshu House’s first inspection.
The Hotel Tavern, located at 5 West Main Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Hotel Tavern received a 97 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 27
Copper Mine Grill, located at 7157 N.C. 88 East in Laurel Springs, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for a broken handwashing sink faucet, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and a one-point demerit for drain flies. Copper Mine Grill received a 96.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
River House Restaurant, located at 1896 Old Field Creek Road in Grassy Creek, received a “B” grade and a final score of 87. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food manager on staff, a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for bare hand contact with food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. River House Restaurant received a 93.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 30
Ingles Deli 82, located at 60 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for not using test strips and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Ingles Deli 82 received a 93 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Winner’s Circle II, located at 825 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for not washing all fruits and vegetables, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Winner’s Circle II received a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 2
Taste of Chicago, located at 19 East Ashe Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper use of the handwashing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing. Taste of Chicago received a 98.5 in its previous inspection.
Walmart Deli 3289, located at 1489 Mount Jefferson Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 967. The food stand received a one-point demerit for an unsupplied handwashing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Walmart Deli 3289 received a 98.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
