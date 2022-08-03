The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Bobby D’s Restaurant, located at 588 South Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a 97 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control and a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces. Bobby D’s Restaurant received a 97.50 and a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
Burger King, located at 798 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-point demerit for leaving back door and drive through window open, possibly allowing insects or rodents on site, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Burger King received a 97.50 and a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
Coffee House, located at 21 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time as a public health control in regards to discarding, a one-point demerit for flies at drain and dish machine area and mouse droppings on site, a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper cleaning of non-food contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Coffee House received a 92 and a 90 on its previous two inspections.
Country House Restaurant, located at 9187 NC Highway 194 North in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a two-point demerit for bare-hand contact with food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for having flies in dining room and mouse droppings on site, a half-point demerit for washing fruits and vegetables in an sink that was not sanitized, a one-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and use of ware-washing facilities, a half-point demerit for improper cleaning of non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper backflow devices and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Country House Restaurant received a 91 and a 94.50 on its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Deli, located at 733 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-service articles, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Food Lion Deli received a 99 and a 98 on its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Meats, located at 733 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99 on its recent inspection. The meat market received a half-point demerit for improper cleaning of non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Food Lion Meats received a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
Forest Ridge Kitchen, located at 151 Village Park Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its recent inspection. The institutional food service received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager and a three point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Forest Ridge Kitchen received a 98 and a 98 on its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Express Breakfast Bar, located at 203 Hampton Place Court in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50 on its first inspection. The limited food establishment received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-point demerit for inaccessible hand-washing sinks and a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances.
Oldhouse Goods, located at 599 NC Highway 16 South, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its first inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.