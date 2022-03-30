The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
March 23
Mountain View Elementary School, located at 2789 Highway 221, received a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The school building received a 10-point demerit for sustainable storage spaces being clean and off the floor and a 20-point demerit for lighting and ventilation in regards to heating units having ill-fitting filters, dust in close proximity to the AC units and cleanliness of window sills and blinds. Mountain View Elementary received a 97 and a 98 on its previous two inspections.
March 24
Boondocks, located at 108 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleaning of physical facilities. Boondocks received a 95.50 and a 94 on its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.