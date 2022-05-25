The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
May 17
Days Inn Mount Jefferson, located at 829 E Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.50 on its recent inspection. The lodge received a one-point demerit for improper supply and accessibility to hand-washing sinks, a two-point demerit for not keeping physical facilities maintained and cleaned, a two-point demerit for not keeping linen clean and in good repair and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper handling and storage of linens. Days Inn Mount Jefferson received a 95 and a 94.50 on its previous two inspection.
Jefferson Landing Pool, located at 332 East Landing Drive in Jefferson, received a final score of 14 on its recent inspection. The seasonal swimming pool received a four-point demerit for not documenting drain cover inspections daily or cyanuric acid checks on a weekly basis, a four-point demerit for improper depth markings, no diving markers or signs visible, a four-point demerit for improper drainage of deck and decks being obstructed and a two-point demerit for not keeping equipment and chemicals in a dry, well-ventilated enclosure. Jefferson Landing Pool received a 10 on its previous inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.