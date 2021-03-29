The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
March 19
Food Lion Deli 156, located at 733 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a three point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures. Food Lion Deli 156 received a 97.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Meats 156, located at 733 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The meat market received a half-point demerit for food temperature measuring devices not being functional and needed maintenance of plumbing. Food Lion Meats 156 received a 98.5 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
March 22
Walmart Deli 3289, located at 1489 Mount Jefferson Road in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The food stand received a half-point demerit for improper storage and usage of single-use and single-service articles and a one-point demerit for good repair and proper adjustment of equipment. Walmart Deli 3289 received a 98.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Plaza Del Sol, located at 777 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for distressed merchandise, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils and a half-point demerit for maintenance and cleaning of installed physical facilities. Plaza Del Sol received a 92.5 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 24
Dog Creek Trading Post, located at 5028 U.S. Highway 221 North in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95. The food stand received a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for equipment in need of repair and a two-point demerit for needed plumbing repairs. Dog Creek Trading Post received a 96.4 and a 95 in its previous two repairs.
March 25
Blackjacks Pub and Grill, located at 16 North Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying or handling of utensils, equipment and linens, a one-point demerit for equipment in need for repair , a half-point demerit for maintenance and cleaning of installed physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Blackjacks Pub and Grill received a 94 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Bobby D's Restaurant, located at 588 South Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods and a one-point demerit for equipment in need of repair. Bobby D's Restaurant received a 98 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 26
River House Restaurant, located at 1896 Old Field Creek Road in Grassy Creek, received an "A" grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for food not being in good condition, safe or unadulterated, a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper protection and separation of food, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for the presence of unauthorized animals and insects, a one-point demerit for uncertified food equipment and equipment in need of repair and a half-point demerit for maintenance and cleaning of installed physical facilities. River House Restaurant received a 93 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
