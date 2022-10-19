The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Ashe County High School Cafeteria, located at 184 Campus Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98 on its recent inspection. The public school lunch cafeteria received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and use of ware washing facilities. Ashe County High School Cafeteria received a 98.50 and a 99.50 on its previous two inspections.
Ashe County Middle School Cafeteria, located at 255 Northwest Lane in Warrensville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.50 on its recent inspection. The public school lunch cafeteria received a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces. Ashe County Middle School Cafeteria received a 96.50 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
Country House Restaurant, located at 9187 Highway 194 North in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and use of ware washing facilities, a one-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned, a one-point demerit for improper backflow devices installed and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Country House Restaurant received a 90.50 and a 91 on its previous two inspections.
Forest Ridge Kitchen, located at 151 Village Park Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The industrial food service received a one-point demerit for not keeping food safe and unadulterated and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Forest Ridge Kitchen received a 96 on its previous two inspections.
Generations Child Development Center, located at 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received a final score of two on its recent inspection. The child care establishment received a two-point demerit for having unapproved storage in toilet rooms. Generations Child Development Center received a two and a seven on its previous two inspections.
La Olla Mexican Kitchen, located at 419 E Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper supply and accessibility of hand washing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a half-point demerit for a consumer advisory provided for raw and undercooked food in regards to menu items and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. La Olla Mexican Kitchen received a 96.50 on its previous inspection.
Park Vista Restaurant and Bar, located at 1901 Park Vista Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for having bare hand contact with foods while cooking, a three-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and use of ware washing facilities. Park Vista Restaurant received a 93 and a 96 on its previous two inspections.
Sweet and Savory Bakery and Deli, located at 6 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-service articles, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Sweet and Savory Bakery and Deli received a 95 and a 96 on its previous two inspections.
