The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Ashe Middle School Cafeteria, located at 255 Northwest Lane in Warrensville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98 on its recent inspection. The public school lunch cafeteria received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces. Ashe Middle School Cafeteria received a 99.50 and a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
Coffee House, located at 21 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for using improper procedures and records and a one-point demerit for having mouse droppings on corners of floors. Coffee House received a 90 and a 92 on its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Deli, located at 733 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures. Food Lion Deli received a 97 and a 99 on its previous two inspections.
High Country Seafood, located at 215 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a one-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. High Country Seafood received a 97 and a 98 on its previous two inspections.
Hometown Diner, located at 401 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for using improper back-flow devices. Hometown Diner received a 97 and a 96 on its previous two inspections.
La Olla Mexican Kitchen, located at 419 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for using inaccurate thermometers. La Olla Mexican Kitchen received a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.