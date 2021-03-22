The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
March 15
Ashe County High School Cafeteria, located at 184 Campus Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The public school lunchroom received a one-point demerit for not having written procedures for TPHC. Ashe County High School Cafeteria received a 98.5 in both of its previous inspections.
Ashe Middle School Cafeteria, located at 255 Northwest Lane in Warrensville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The public school lunchroom received a one-point demerit for rodent droppings and a one-point demerit for needed equipment repairs. Ashe Middle School Cafeteria received a 99 in both of its previous inspections.
Westwood Elementary Cafeteria, located at 4083 U.S. Hwy 221 South, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-and-a-half point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces. Westwood Elementary Cafeteria received a 99 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Generations Ashe Assisted Living Kitchen, located at 182 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The institutional food service received a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improper storage of in-use utensils and a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying or handling of utensils, equipment and linens. Generations Ashe Assisted Living Kitchen received a 95.5 in both of its previous inspections.
March 16
Kitchen Table Games & Bistro, located at 114 N. Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper hot handling of plant foods while cooking, a one-point demerit for equipment needing adjustment or repair and a one-point demerit for availability of hot and cold water or inadequate water. This is Kitchen Table Games & Bistro’s first inspection.
Sweet and Savory Bakery and Deli, located at 6 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for food separation and protection, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods and a one-point demerit for maintenance of installed physical facilities. Sweet and Savory Bakery and Deli received a 94.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
