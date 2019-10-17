The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on assigned risk frequency, school buildings are inspected once per year and public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year.
Oct. 11
Blue Ridge Elementary Cafeteria, located at 5778 N.C. 88 West in Warrensville, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink storage and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Blue Ridge Elementary Cafeteria received a 98.5 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Ashe Middle School Cafeteria, located at 255 Northwest Lane in Warrensville, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The public school lunchroom received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse disposal. Ashe Middle School Cafeteria received a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Creston Superette, located at 2295 N.C. 88 West in Creston, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96. The food stand received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Creston Superette received a 96.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 14
Agape Christian School, located at 822 N.C. 88 East in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The school building received 15 demerits for unclean restrooms and 15 demerits for floors, walls and ceilings needing repair. Agape Christian School received a 98.5 in its previous inspection.
Subway at Walmart 37686, located at 1489 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic chemicals, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation or lighting requirements. Subway at Walmart 37686 received a 96.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 15
Plaza Del Sol, located at 777 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Plaza Del Sol received an 83.5 and a 86 in its previous two inspections.
