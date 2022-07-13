The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Copper Mine Grill, located at 7157 NC Highway 88 East in Laurel Springs, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper compliance with variance, specialized process, reduced oxygen packaging and/or HACCP plan and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Copper Mine Grill received a 96.50 and a 96 on its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Express, located at 203 Hampton Place in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The lodge received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleanliness and sanitization of food-contact surfaces and a two-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Holiday Inn Express received a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
Jefferson Landing Pool Grill, located at 332 East Landing Drive in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit fr improper cleanliness and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. Jefferson Landing Pool Grill has had no previous inspections.
