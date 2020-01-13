The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants, meat markets and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, child care facilities are inspected twice per year.
Jan. 3
Learning Thru Play Too, located at 406 School Avenue in West Jefferson, received 32 demerit points. The child care facility received a six-point demerit for improper holding temperatures for potentially hazardous foods, a six-point demerit for not meeting food prep area specifications, a four-point demerit for improperly supplied hot water, a six-point demerit for improperly stored and locked hazardous products, a four-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities, a four-point demerit for physical facilities needing repair and a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Learning Thru Play Too received an 18 and a 39 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 6
Coffee House 903, located at 21 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a two-point demerit for employees not washing their hands, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled toxic substances and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Coffee House 903 received a 93 and a 91.5 in its previous two inspections.
Pizza Hut, located at 146 North View Drive in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not following time procedures, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly dried equipment, a half-point demerit for a warewashing violation, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing.
Jan. 8
Bobby D's Restaurant, located at 588 South Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection and a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances. Bobby D's Restaurant received a 97.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Hardees 1502772, located at 799 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for improper employee clothing storage. Hardees 1502772 received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Jan. 9
Learning Thru Play Too, located at 406 School Avenue in West Jefferson, received 16 demerit points. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for improperly supplied hot water, a two-point demerit for unapproved cleaning solutions, a four-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities, a four-point demerit for physical facilities needing repair and a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Learning Thru Play Too received a 32 and an 18 in its previous two inspections.
Mountain Aire Seafood and Steaks, located at 9930 N.C. 16 South in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and identified toxic substances, a one-point demerit for rodent droppings and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Mountain Aire Seafood and Steaks received a 95 and a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 10
Ingles Meats 82, located at 60 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a two-point demerit for improper contamination prevention and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. Ingles Meats 82 received a 95 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Lansing Foods Meat Market, located at 9270 N.C. 194 North in Lansing, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The meat market received a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Lansing Foods Meat Market received a 96 in each of its previous two inspections.
Pie On The Mountain, located at 9360 N.C. 194 in Lansing, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled food and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Pie On The Mountain received a 96 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
