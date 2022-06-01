The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
The Tavern, located at 203 East First Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper disposal of garbage and refuse. The Tavern received a 96.50 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
Forest Ridge Kitchen, located at 151 Village Park Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its recent inspection. The industrial food service received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces. Forest Ridge Kitchen received a 98 and a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
Hillbilly Grill, located at 601 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for not keeping food separated and protected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Hillbilly Grill received a 90.50 and a 90 on its previous two inspections.
New River Brewing Taproom & Eatery, located at 108 South Third Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens, a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-service articles, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. New River Brewing Taproom and Eatery received a 95 and a 96 on its previous two inspections.
