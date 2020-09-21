The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency and institutional food services are inspected four times per year.
Sept. 18
Forest Ridge Kitchen, located at 151 Village Park Drive in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 99. The institutional food service facility received a one-point demerit for improper food contamination prevention. Forest Ridge Kitchen received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
New River Brewing Taproom & Eatery, located at 108 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils and a one-point demerit for unapproved equipment. New River Brewing Taproom & Eatery received a 90 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
