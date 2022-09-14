The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Ashe County Early Learning Center, located at 406 School Avenue in West Jefferson, received a final score of four on their recent inspection. The child care establishment received a two-point demerit for unapproved storage in toilet rooms and a two-point demerit for having chipped paint on window sills and loose timber caps. Ashe County Early Learning Center received a six and a seven on their previous two inspections.
Ashe Development Day School, located at 522 Academy Street in Jefferson, received a final score of six on their recent inspection. The child care establishment received a four-point demerit for damaged flooring, dust buildup and crumbling cinder block walls and a two-point demerit for having harborage areas accessible to pests, receding mulch, uneven areas of grass, concrete mats and stones and having draining areas that recede onto ground at the foundation of building. Ashe Development Day School received a nine and a 15 on its previous two inspections.
Bojangles, located at 158 Northview Drive in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens and a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-service articles. Bojangles received a 97 and a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
Corner Market, located at 1462 US Highway 221 North in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a one-point demerit for improper temperature for food receiving, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for mouse droppings present in cabinetry, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Corner Market received a 95 and a 90 on its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Express Pool, located at 203 Hampton Place Court in West Jefferson, received a final score of four on its recent inspection. The year-round swimming pool received a four point demerit for eroding concrete at the bottom of the pool around drains. Holiday Inn Express received an eight and a 16 on its previous two inspections.
Mountain View School Cafeteria, located at 2789 Highway 16 and 221 North in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The public school cafeteria received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures. Mountain View School Cafeteria received a 98.50 and a 99.50 on its previous two inspections.
