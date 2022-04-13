The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
April 4
Plaza Del Sol, located at 777 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for not preventing contamination during food preparation, storage and display, a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens and a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces properly cleaned. Plaza Del Sol received a 92.50 and a 94.50 on its previous two inspections.
April 5
Food Lion Produce, located at 733 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleaning of physical facilities installed. Food Lion Produce received a 99.50 on its previous two inspections.
