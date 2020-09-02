The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency.
Aug. 28
Boondocks, located at 108 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils. Boondocks received a 93 in each of its previous two inspections.
Hillbilly Grill, located at 601 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a two-point demerit for improperly washed hands, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a one-point demerit for insects present and a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths. Hillbilly Grill received a 95.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.