The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected four times per year, based on risk frequency, resident and child care facilities are inspected once per year and public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year.
Jan. 27
4-H Mountain View Afterschool, located at 2789 U.S. 221 and N.C. 16 North in Jefferson, received a final score of 9. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for unmaintained sinks, a three-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances and a two-point demerit for improper storage spaces. 4-H Mountain View Afterschool received an 11 and an 8 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 28
Bantam Chef, located at 401 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received a "B" grade and a final score of 87.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for unmaintained hand sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for not following public health control procedures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a two-point demerit for unapproved equipment, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a one-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Bantam Chef received a 90.5 and a 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 29
Ashe County High School Cafeteria, located at 184 Campus Drive in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Ashe County High School Cafeteria received a 99.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Blue Ridge Elementary Cafeteria, located at 5778 NC 88 West in Warrensville, received an "A" grade and a final score of 99. The public school lunchroom received a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Blue Ridge Elementary Cafeteria received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.