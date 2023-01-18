The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Blue Ridge Elementary Cafeteria, located at 5778 NC Highway 88 West in Warrensville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99 on its recent inspection. The public school cafeteria received a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Blue Ridge Elementary Cafeteria received a 98.50 and a 98 on its previous two inspections.
Boondocks, located at 108 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for using improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooking of plant food for hot holding and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Boondocks received a 92.50 and a 96 on its previous two inspections.
CJ’s Grocery, located at 9270 NC 194 in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50 on its recent inspection. The meat market received a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens, a one-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. CJ’s Grocery received a 97 and a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
Generations Adult Day Health Center, located at 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received a final score of 0 on its recent inspection. The adult day care did not receive any demerits. Generations Adult Day Health Center received a 4 and an 8 on its previous two inspections.
Johnson Home, located at 1042 Cabbage Creek Road in Creston, received a final score of 0 on its recent inspection. The residential care did not receive any demerits. Johnson Home received a 2 and a 3 on its previous two inspections.
Starbucks at Ingles, located at 60 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Starbucks at Ingles received a 98.50 and a 97.50 on its previous two inspections.
