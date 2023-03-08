The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Ashe Outreach Kitchen, located at 11719 NC Highway 88 East in Creston, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper cleaning of non-food contact surfaces. Ashe Outreach Kitchen received a 95 and a 95.50 on its previous two inspections.
Hillbilly Grill, located at 601 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a PIC present who demonstrates knowledge and performs duties, a one-point demerit for having no certified food manager on site, a one-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a three-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Hillbilly Grill received a 91 and a 92 on its previous two inspections.
Mountain Hearts Pool, located at 200 Hospital Avenue in Jefferson, received a final score of 14 on its recent inspection. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for having stains and corrosion in bottom pool, a four-point demerit for having an offset beneath handrail where ramp begins, a four-point demerit for having a leak from fitting along pool piping and a two-point demerit for improper layout of equipment room which does not allow for three-feet of clear walking space. Mountain Hearts Pool received a 10 and a 14 on its previous two inspections.
