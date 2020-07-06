The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency and lodging facilities are inspected once per year.
June 25
Craft Bistro, located at 8 Main Street in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods and a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils. Craft Bistro received a 96.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Freeborne's Lodge, located at 14300 N.C. 18 South in Laurel Springs, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95. The lodging facility received a one-point demerit for not having a handsink in the utility room, a two-point demerit for unclean furnishings and a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Freeborne's Lodge received a 96 in its previous inspection.
Shatley Springs Resort Restaurant, located at 407 Shatley Springs Road in Crumpler, received an "A" grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling temperatures,a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a two-point demerit for insects present, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Shatley Springs Resort Restaurant received a 90 in each of its previous two inspections.
June 26
Lansing Foods, located at 9270 N.C. 194 in Lansing, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food contact surfaces.
Nations Inn, located at 107 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93. The lodging facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a two-point demerit for unclean and unmaintained furnishings, a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly stored chemicals. Nations Inn received a 92.5 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
New River Brewing Taproom & Eatery, located at 108 South Third Avenue in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a one-point demerit for scratched cutting boards and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. New River Brewing Taproom & Eatery received a 95 in its previous inspection.
