The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
March 28
Creston Superette, located at 12295 Highway 88 West in Creston, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens. Creston Superette received a 96 on its previous two inspections.
Ingles Deli 82, located at 60 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly identifying, storing and using toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improper storage of in-use utensils and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. Ingles Deli 82 received a 95.50 and a 93.50 on its previous two inspections.
March 29
Ashe Outreach Kitchen, located at 11719 NC Highway 88 West in Creston, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, not having food in good condition, safe and unadulterated, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances, a two-point demerit for not preventing contamination during food preparation, storage and display, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces clean. Ashe Outreach Kitchen received a 94 and a 95 on its previous two inspections.
