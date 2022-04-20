The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
April 7
88 Grocery & Cafe, located at 12750 NC Highway 88 East in Creston, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly and a half-point demerit for improper disposal of garbage and refuse. 88 Grocery & Cafe received a 95 and a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
Blue Ridge Elementary School, located at 5778 Highway 88 West in Warrensville, received a final score of 98 on its recent inspection. The school building received a 20-point demerit for lighting and ventilation in regards to heater filters not being securely attached to the air return vents, dust on window sills around AC and heating units, damaged plexiglass windows and the use of duct tape to insulate outside air flow. Blue Ridge Elementary received a 96.50 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
April 8
Dog Creek Trading Post, located at 5028 US Highway 221 North in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.50 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a one-point demerit for improper supply and accessibility of hand-washing sinks, a one-point demerit for not having food in good condition, safe and unadulterated, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control, a one-point demerit for having insects and rodents on site and a half-point demerit for improper cleaning of non-food contact surfaces. Dog Creek Trading Post received a 95 and a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
April 13
Generations Ashe Kitchen, located at 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens and a half-point demerit for improper installation, maintenance and use of test strips in ware-washing facilities. Generations Ashe Kitchen received a 97.50 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
