The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency and lodging and residential care facilities are inspected once per year.
Nov. 19
Ashe Outreach Kitchen, located at 11719 N.C. 88 West in Creston, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. Ashe Outreach Kitchen received a 96.5 and a 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
Whistle Stop Cafe, located at 4969 N.C. 88 West in Warrensville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Whistle Stop Cafe received a 98 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 23
Park Vista Inn, located at 1907 Park Vista Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings. Park Vista Inn received a 98 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 24
The Ark, located at 342 Long Street in Jefferson, received six demerit points. The residential care facility received a four-point demerit for unmaintained facilities and a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings. The Ark received six and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
