The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
Jan. 12
Bojangles, located at 158 Northview Drive in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper hot holding temperature, a one-point demerit for not following public health control procedures, a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens, a one-point demerit for improper adjustment and repair of equipment and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food contact surfaces. Bojangles received a 95.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Dollar Mart, located at 209 South Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper employee eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a three-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper storage and usage of single-use and single-service articles. Dollar Mart received a 94 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
