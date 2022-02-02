The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Jan. 24
Village Inn Pizza, located at 432 East 2nd Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94 on its recent health inspection. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper cleanliness and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for not having non-food contact surfaces cleaned and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities installed. Village Inn Pizza received a 93 and a 92 on its previous two inspections.
Jan. 25
Burger King, located at 798 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleanliness and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleaning of physical facilities installed. Burger King received a 96.50 and a 97.50 on its previous two inspections.
Coffee House, located at 21 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for not storing in-use utensils properly, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for not having non-food contact surfaces cleaned and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities installed. Coffee House received a 90 and a 92 on its previous two inspections.
Generations Adult Day Health Center, located at 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson received a final score of four on its recent inspection. The adult day care enter received a four-point demerit for toilet and lavatory facilities, clothing change an bathing surfaces cleaned and sanitized after each use and cleaning and sanitization solutions proved and labeled. Generations Adult Day Health Center received a final score of eight on its previous two inspections.
Generations Child Development Center, located at 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received a final score of two on its recent inspection. The child care center received a two-point demerit for not having approved storage in toilet rooms and lavatories not being free of storage. Generations Child Development Center received a seven and an 18 on its previous two inspections.
Jan. 26
Ashe Middle School Cafeteria, located at 255 Northwest lane in Warrensville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The public school lunch cafeteria received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for not having food-contact surfaces properly cleaned and sanitized, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for not having non-food contact surfaces properly cleaned. Ashe Middle School Cafeteria received a 97 and a 98 on its previous two inspections.
Pie on the Mountain, located at 9360 NC Highway 194 in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Pie on the Mountain received a 98 and a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
Jan. 28
Dollar Mart, located at 209 South Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for not having food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized properly, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-service articles, a half-point demerit for not having non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities installed. Dollar Mart received a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Ramblin Poppy Meat Market, located at 106 North Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The meat market received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a half-point demerit for not having non-food contact surfaces properly cleaned and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities installed. Ramblin Poppy Meat Market received a 97.50 and a 98 on its previous two inspections.
Jan. 31
Johnson Home, located at 1042 Cabbage Creek Road in Creston, received a final score of two on its recent inspection. The residential care center received a two-point demerit for improper storage of frozen food for aquarium near food that is used for human consumption. Johnson Home received a three and a five on its previous two inspections.
