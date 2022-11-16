The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Generations Ashe Kitchen, located t 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Generations Ashe Kitchen received a 98.50 and a 99 on its previous two inspections.
Ingles Deli 82, located at 60 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a one-point demerit for improper cleaning of non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Ingles Deli 82 received a 94.50 on its previous two inspections.
Little Caesars, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road Suite 4-B in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a one-point demerit for improper reporting and display of knowledge and responsibilities from management and employees, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper cleaning of non-food contact surfaces. Little Caesars received a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Peoples Drug Store, located at 423 East Second Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper use and maintenance of ware-washing facilities and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Peoples Drug Store received a 97.50 and a 98 on its previous two inspections.
Rodie’s Parkway Restaurant, located at 246 JW Luke Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a PIC on site who demonstrated knowledge and performed duties, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a one-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. Rodie’s Parkway Restaurant received a 91.50 and a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Slice WJ, located at 111A N Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances and a half-point demerit for improper storage of in-use utensils. Slice WJ received a 95.50 and a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Whistle Stop Cafe, located at 4969 NC Highway 88 West in Warrensville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces. Whistle Stop Cafe received a 98.50 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
