The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency and child care facilities are inspected two times per year.
Aug. 7
Creston Superette, located at 12295 N.C. 88 West in Creston, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The food stand received a three-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for insects present. Creston Superette received a 98.5 in its previous inspection.
Dollar Mart, located at 209 South Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for insects present. Dollar Mart received a 97.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 13
Boondocks at Mountain Aire, located at 1396 Fairway Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. This was Boondocks at Mountain Aire’s first inspection.
Aug. 14
Mt. Jefferson Child Development Center, located at 626 Ashe Central School Road Unit 1 in Jefferson, received 12 demerit points. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for water not being hot enough, a four-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities, a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a two-point demerit for unclean premises. Mt. Jefferson Child Development Center received a 14 and an 8 in its previous two inspections.
