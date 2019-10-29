The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on assigned risk frequency, residential care establishments are inspected once per year.
Oct. 15
Clay’s House, located at 500 Frank Street in West Jefferson, received 17 demerit points. The residential care establishment received a four-point demerit for unclean utensil cabinets, a six-point demerit for needed bathroom maintenance, a two-point demerit for unclean floors, a three-point demerit for damaged walls and a two-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Clay’s House received 12 and 13 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 16
Smoky Mountain Barbecue, located at 1008 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements. Smoky Mountain Barbecue received a 94.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 18
Craft Bistro, located at 8 Main Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a half-point demerit for not providing a consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods, a one-point demerit for improperly identified and stored toxic substances and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. Craft Bistro received a 97 in its previous inspection.
Dog Creek Trading Post, located at 5028 U.S. 221 North in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not having sink charts on the premises at the time of inspection, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Dog Creek Trading Post received a 96.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 21
El Trompo, located at 676 South Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. El Trompo received a 90.5 in its previous inspection.
Oct. 22
Shatley Springs Resort Restaurant, located at 407 Shatley Springs Road in Crumpler, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unapproved thawing methods, a one-point demerit for unmaintained food and non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a two-point demerit for rodent droppings and flies present. Shatley Springs Resort Restaurant received a 90 and an 83 in its previous two inspections.
