The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Jan. 20
Bojangles, located at 158 Northview Dr. in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent health inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for not having food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized properly, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for not having non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly. Bojangles received a 96.50 and a 96 on its previous two inspections.
Jan. 21
Bobby D’s Restaurant, located at 588 South Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper storage, identification and use of toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper cleaning of non-food contact surfaces. Bobby D’s received a 96.50 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Deli 156, located at 733 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98 on its recent health inspection. The food stand received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention during food preparation, storage and display and a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces. Food Lion Deli 156 received a 98 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Meats 156, located at 733 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The meat market received a half-point demerit for improper installation, maintenance and use of warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for improper cleanliness of non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper installation, maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Food Lion Meats 156 received a 97.50 and a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
Ingles Meats 82, located at 60 Ashemont Dr. in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50 on its recent inspection. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food and a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances. Ingles Meats 82 received a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Jan. 22
Cruisers American Grill, located at 658 South Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, drinking, tasting or tobacco use, a half-point demerit for not using the approved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths. Cruisers American Grill received a 97 on its previous inspection.
Mountain Aire Seafood and Steaks, located at 9930 NC Highway 16 South in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94 on its recent health inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-point demerit for insects and rodents present and a one-point demerit for improper installation, maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Mountain Aire Seafood and Steaks received a 92 and a 93 on its previous two inspections.
Sweet and Savory Bakery and Deli, located at 6 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for the PIC not demonstrating knowledge and performing duties, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper installation, maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. Sweet and Savory received a 96 and a 95.50 on its previous two inspections.
