The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency and residential care facilities are inspected once per year.
Oct. 28
Clay’s House, located at 500 Frank Street in West Jefferson, received 14 demerit points. The residential care facility received four demerit points for needed bathroom maintenance, four demerit points for linen needing maintenance, two demerit points for unclean floors, two demerit points for unclean walls and ceilings and two demerit points for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Clay’s House received 17 and 12 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 29
High Country Seafood, located at 215 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not having receipts for seafood, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. High Country Seafood received a 97.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 30
Blackjack’s Pub and Grill, located at 18 North Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper hand cleaning, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit or unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Blackjack’s Pub and Grill received a 95 in each of its previous two inspections.
Burgers Y’all, located at 102 North Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for not having a consumer advisory notice, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities.
Country House Restaurant, located at 9187 N.C. 194 North in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean warewashing facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Country House Restaurant received a 92 and a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Millers Country Store #2, located at 14226 N.C. 194 North in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper outdoor garbage storage, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Millers Country Store #2 received an 84.5 and an 87 in its previous two inspections.
