The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and mobile food facilities are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency and lodging facilities and bed and breakfast homes are inspected once per year.
June 18
Kristin's Hook'd On Smoke, located at 7411 N.C. 194 North in Lansing, received a final score of 97. The mobile food facility received a one-point demerit for improper handwashing sink temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. This is Kristin's Hook'd On Smoke's first inspection.
Mountain Aire Seafood and Steaks, located at 9930 N.C. 16 South in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-point demerit for an unmaintained handwashing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly identified and stored toxic substances, a one-point demerit for the presence of rodent droppings and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Mountain Aire Seafood and Steaks received a 93 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Southern Scoops & Sandwiches, located at 215 Long Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee food and drink placement, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a one-point demerit for not having a backflow prevention device in place. Southern Scoops & Sandwiches received a 95 in its previous inspection.
June 19
Buffalo Tavern B&B, located at 958 West Buffalo Road in West Jefferson, received a final score of 98.5. The bed and breakfast home received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking on potentially hazardous foods. Buffalo Tavern B&B received a 98.5 in its previous inspection.
River House Inn, located at 1896 Old Field Creek Road in Grassy Creek, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93. The lodging facility received a one-point demerit for nor meeting lighting requirements, a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings, a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a two-point demerit for unfolded sheets. River House Inn received a 95 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
June 24
Smoky Mountain Barbecue, located at 1008 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained food and non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Smoky Mountain Barbecue received a 95.5 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.