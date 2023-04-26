The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Osaka
1400 Mt. Jefferson Road, #5, West Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 90
The restaurant received a two-point demerit for the presence of insects and/or rodents. Multiple juvenile roaches were observed in the kitchen during inspection. The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper cleaning of food contact surfaces. Chlorine in the dish machine measured 0 ppm. Chlorine shall meet 50 ppm as required. The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Cooked noodles measured a temperature of 59 degrees and shell eggs measured 68 degrees in prep cooler. Food was disposed off, person in charge (PIC) stated the unit is not in use. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for a dead insect on the lid of sweet and sour sauce in the walk in cooler. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for equipment in need of repairs. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for kitchen equipment having a buildup of food residue. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for repairs needed to the physical facilities including floor, walls and ceiling. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for additional lighting needed in the food prep areas.
Osaka received scores of 91.5 and 90.5 in two recent inspections.
